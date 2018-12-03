Report names Virginia Beach, Chesapeake two of its safest US cities

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia Beach ranked 4th and Chesapeake ranked 14th in a recent report from Wallet Hub, who took to naming its safest U.S. cities.

Norfolk and Newport News also made the list but finished outside the top 25 at 64th and 49th respectively. The report also ranked Richmond at 67.

182 cities made the list, with St. Louis, Missouri, ranked the least safe and Columbia, Maryland, ranked the safest. South Burlington, Vermont, and Plano, Texas, where the other two cities in the top three of the report.

The report weighed a variety of factors to come up with the list. This included looking at hazards and hazardous situations people deal with in each city, including traffic and concerns about terrorism and mass shootings.

For more on the study, click here.