Redskins visit Eagles in massive Monday night matchup

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – After a 10-day break, the Redskins need a bounce back performance on a stage they’ve consistently struggled on.

In their last 10 Monday Night Football games, Washington (6-and-5) is 1-and-9.

Coming into Monday, the Redskins have lost three of their last four contests, and two straight. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-and-6) have lost two of their last three contests, albeit against the Saints and Cowboys.

On the injury front, the Redskins have eight players listed as questionable. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) and receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) continue to nurse lower leg injuries that the two have missed time from this season.

Running back Chris Thompson is expected to suit up for the first time since week eight against the Giants. Jordan Reed, Trey Quinn, Adrian Peterson, Morgan Moses, Zach Brown, and Matt Ioannidis are also listed as questionable.

In order to keep pace in the NFC East race as well as the conference playoff picture, this game could be coined “must-win”. A win helps the Redskins tie the Cowboys for the NFC East lead, and keeps Washington in good shape for a wild card spot if they don’t win the division.

“I think any time you lose a couple of games in a row, you lose a little bit of the luster of being in first place or what have you,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “But I think it’s our job to make sure we gain the confidence back and our swagger back, somehow, someway.”

Washington can regain it’s swagger and a share of the NFC East lead with a win over the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins will have LIVE pregame coverage on News 3 at 6.