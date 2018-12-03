Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffers broken leg vs. Eagles

Posted 10:03 pm, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:04PM, December 3, 2018

Quarterback Colt McCoy of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – For the second time in three games, the Redskins have lost a starting quarterback to a broken leg.

Colt McCoy, who replaced Alex Smith as the team’s quarterback when Smith broke his leg in a loss vs. Houston, suffered a broken right fibula during the first half of Monday’s game vs. Philadelphia. ESPN reported the injury news early in the third quarter. The injury ends McCoy’s season.

Mark Sanchez, who was signed two weeks ago – when Smith was lost for 2018, takes over as Washington’s QB.