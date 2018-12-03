Portsmouth Police look for missing teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are looking for a 15-year-old teen that went missing Sunday evening.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the missing teen is Kamayiah Cheynne Wheeler, who was last seen in the unit block of Tanner Place around 9:30 p.m.

Detectives are reportedly concerned for Kamayiah’s well-being because she has a condition that requires medication and does not have it with her.

Kamayiah Cheyenne Wheeler is a black female who stands approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 120 to 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark clothing and green and blue shoes.

This is not the first time that Wheeler has gone missing. The Woodrow Wilson High School student also went missing in November 2017 and was found safely at the time.

If you have seen 15-year-old Kamayiah Cheyenne Wheeler or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887)