Police need witnesses to come forward after pedestrian killed on the Outer Banks

DARE Co., N.C. – A pedestrian was killed Friday in Kill Devil Hills and police need anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A pedestrian was crossing US 158 and was struck and killed by a motorist driving northbound around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe 55-year-old Guy Vanderver was crossing the highway near 1822 N. Croatan Highway. 37-year-old Michael Draper was the driver traveling northbound on US 158 when he is accused of hitting Vanderver.

A search warrant for blood was served on Draper to determine if alcohol was a factor and police said Draper has been charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle.

Police said they have had reports of people claiming to have witnessed the incident on various social media sites, however no witnesses have come forward other than those found at the scene at the time.

They encourage anybody who witnessed this incident to call Kill Devil Hills Police Department at (252) 449-5337.Request to speak with Sgt. Mike Sudduth.