NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a shooting near Norfolk State University that happened early Monday and left two men with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, The Norfolk Police Department responded near the campus around 1:45 a.m. after dispatch was notified about shots fired in the 2700 block of Gate House Road.

The university said an alert was issued to NSU students about the incidents.

