× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: 70s to snowflakes?

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Some of us made it into the 70s today, so of course were talking about snow on the way! Or at least our first snowflakes of the season.

A strong cold front will cross the region late this afternoon and this evening. That will drop our temperatures 20° or more tomorrow.

We should enjoy plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday, but with high temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 40s.

And a secondary system brings us even chillier weather on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the low-to-mid 40s. With that system we can expect an increase in clouds but just a 20% chance for rain.

We should round out the work week on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 40s with morning lows in the mid 30s.

Things get interesting this weekend. An area of low pressure is expected to roll up the East Coast and collide with cold air. That brings us the chance for cold rain and possibly some snow mixed in Saturday night into Sunday.

There are still plenty of question marks about the storm’s eventual track and how much cold air will be in place. The forecast will likely change as things become clearer. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2000 Winter Storm: Southeast Virginia 4″-12″

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/