Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Very warm today, much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm again today but a big cool down ahead… Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning, above our typical high temperatures for this time of year. Highs will return to near 70 this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with slim rain chances. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s tonight as winds shift to the north.

Cooler air returns tomorrow. Highs will only warm to near 50 on Tuesday, a few degrees below normal. We will see sunshine with a few clouds. Winds will pick up slightly, north at 5 to 15 mph. Even colder air will move in for the second half of the work week. Expect highs in the mid 40s.

Extra clouds will build in on Wednesday with an isolated shower possible. More sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will build for Saturday into Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Highs near 70. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 3rd

2000 Winter Storm: Southeast Virginia 4″-12″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

