Mike McCarthy axed by Packers after loss to Cardinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mike McCarthy has been let go by the Green Bay Packers after the team’s lost 20-17 in a home game against the

Arizona Cardinals.

The move comes after a struggling year for the Packers, who sit at 4-7-1 overall and have lost their last three games of the season.

Some reports have speculated a move would be made because of the disappointing season for Green Bay, who sits just above the Detroit Lions at third in the NFC North Division behind the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, both who lost Sunday.

McCarthy won the 2011 Super Bowl with the Packers, racking up a record over almost 12 seasons at 125-77-2.

It is not known what is next for McCarthy, but he will likely be a candidate for other head coaching jobs that will hit the market by the end of the National Football League’s regular season.

The Packers have named Joe Philbin as interim coach, according to CBS Sports.