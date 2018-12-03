Firefighters respond to James City County garage fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters in James City County responded to a garage fire at a residence in the county Monday.

According to officials, the fire was in the 100 block of Wilderness Lane and firefighters were dispatched to the fire around 6:30 a.m.

The garage was reportedly attached to the house.

The fire is still being investigated and no injuries were reported.

While the fire did not impact or extend to the house, it is not known at this time if the family in the home will be displaced due to the fire.