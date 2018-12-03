Finished in Philly? Redskins drop third straight game, lose QB McCoy for the season

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Redskins’ Monday misery has taken a devastating turn.

Monday, not only did Washington (6-and-6) lose its seventh straight game on Monday Night Football – it lost another quarterback to a season-ending leg injury. 15 days after starting QB Alex Smith suffered a broken right leg, his replacement, Colt McCoy, was lost for the season with a broken right leg.

McCoy suffered a fractured fibula early in the Redskins’ 28-13 Monday night loss at the Eagles – the team’s third straight loss. The defeat drops the ‘Skins to 6-and-6 on the season after starting 2018 5-and-2.

Mark Sanchez, who the team signed two weeks ago following Smith’s injury, replaced McCoy and completed 13-of-21 passes for 100 yards. He also threw one interception. It was his first game action since week 17 of the 2016 season.

In the loss, Redskins’ running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 98 yards on nine carries. 90 of those 98 yards came on one run – a 90 yard touchdown scamper on Sanchez’s first play.

Washington must now sign another quarterback before hosting the New York Giants Sunday.