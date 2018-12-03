CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 12/7 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“I’m Not The Person I Used To Be”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SKYLAR ASTIN COMES TO WEST COVINA — Greg (Skylar Astin) returns to West Covina, which forces Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) to question things she thought she knew about people she has loved in her life. Meanwhile, Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) make some shocking discoveries while at their high school reunion. Vella Lovell, Pete Gardner, Donna Lynne Champlin and Scott Michael Foster also star. Rene Gube wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#408). Original airdate 12/7/2018.