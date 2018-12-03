Chesapeake Bay Foundation receives grants for Lynnhaven River oyster restoration

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is receiving two $200,000 grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

According to a release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the grants will be used to build 5.25 acres of new Lynnhaven River oyster reef by 2020 and stock it with oysters.

“We’re thrilled to get this major boost for oyster restoration in Virginia Beach, which helps keep the Lynnhaven River on track to becoming the next Virginia tributary to be fully restored for oyster habitat,” said Jackie Shannon, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Oyster Restoration Manager. “Federal support like this has been a crucial part of making progress on the Chesapeake Bay Agreement goal of restoring 10 Bay tributaries for oyster habitat. It also supports the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance target of adding 10 billion new oysters to the Bay by 2025. Thank you to NFWF for its longstanding support for oyster restoration. The comeback of Lynnhaven River oysters is happening thanks to many federal, state, and local partners. We’re looking forward to continuing our work together here on the Lynnhaven and getting the job done.”

