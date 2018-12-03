A mission to give back: Coastal Virginia Magazine’s top nonprofits in the area

Every year Coastal Virginia Magazine names the top five charities here in Hampton Roads and News 3 This Morning is counting down the top five and giving you a closer look at how they are helping others in the area.

We are highlighting the charities every morning December 3 – 7 starting at 4:30 a.m. on News 3.

5. Tidewater Search and Rescue

Tidewater Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer search, rescue and recovery organization. Volunteers are specially trained and certified to find lost or missing people in wilderness, rural, urban or disaster areas, all without any compensation. They go wherever requested through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The organization got their start back in 1985 when a boy went missing in York County. Since then they have been on missions to find the missing after natural disasters and victims of violent crimes. The group’s commander Kevin Brewer said you have to have a big heart and tough skin to do this work.

Stay tuned all week to learn about each of the charities that won recognition from Coastal Virginia Magazine.