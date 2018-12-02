Virginia football draws South Carolina in Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After the best season to date under third-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia is headed to its second straight bowl game.

The Cavaliers (7-and-5) are headed to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte against SEC member South Carolina. The game will be played at noon on December 29th at Bank of America Stadium.

Virginia is 2-and-0 in the postseason when playing in Charlotte. The Gamecocks beat the Cavaliers the last time they played back in 2003. South Carolina leads the all-time series 21-13.

Tickets can be purchased here.