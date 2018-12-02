Seven From Sunday | NFL Week 13

NEW YORK – A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 2, the 13th week of the 2018 season.
-
The LOS ANGELES RAMS improved to 11-1 and clinched the NFC West division with a 30-16 victory over Detroit at Ford Field. The Rams have won consecutive division titles for the first time since the 1978-79 seasons.
Los Angeles running back TODD GURLEY rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ victory. Gurley has 1,649 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in his team’s first 12 games this season and is the eighth different player in league history to record at least 1,600 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in his team’s first 12 games of a season. Six of the previous seven players to accomplish the feat are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – JIM BROWN (1958 and 1965), TERRELL DAVIS (1998), ERIC DICKERSON (1983), O.J. SIMPSON (1975), EMMITT SMITH (1995) and LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON (2006)
Rams wide receiver BRANDIN COOKS had four catches for 62 yards in the win and has 1,026 receiving yards this season, his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Cooks, who had 1,173 receiving yards with the Saints in 2016 and 1,082 yards with the Patriots in 2017, is the first player in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards with three different teams in three consecutive seasons.
Cooks is the sixth player in league annals to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in a single season for three or more teams at any point in his career.
-
New England quarterback TOM BRADY completed 24 of 32 passes (75 percent) for 311 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a 102.5 passer rating in the Patriots’ 24-10 victory over Minnesota.
With his third-quarter touchdown pass, Brady tied PEYTON MANNING (579 touchdown passes) for the most touchdown passes in NFL history, including the postseason. Brady also tied Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (508) for the third-most regular-season touchdown passes in league annals.
-
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 295 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 120 passer rating and tight end TRAVIS KELCE recorded 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 40-33 win at Oakland.
Mahomes leads the NFL with 41 touchdown passes this season and joined PEYTON MANNING (44 touchdown passes in 2004 and 41 in 2013) and TOM BRADY (41 in 2007) as the only quarterbacks in league history with at least 40 touchdown passes in their team’s first 12 games of a season. Manning and Brady each were named Associated Press Most Valuable Players in those campaigns.
Mahomes has seven games with at least four touchdown passes this season, the second-most in a single season in league annals, trailing only Manning (nine games in 2013).
Kelce, who has 1,082 receiving yards this season and has 1,000+ receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, joined Carolina’s GREG OLSEN (three consecutive seasons from 2014-16) as the only tight ends in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons.
-
New York Giants rookie running back SAQUON BARKLEY rushed for 125 yards and wide receiver ODELL BECKHAM, JR. threw a 49-yard touchdown pass and had a touchdown catch in the team’s 30-27 overtime victory over Chicago.
Beckham, who also threw a 57-yard touchdown pass and had a 33-yard touchdown catch against Carolina in Week 5, is the first player since 1924 to record multiple games with a touchdown pass and a receiving touchdown in a single season. EDDIE KAW and BENNY BOYNTON of the 1924 Buffalo Bisons are the only players to previously accomplish the feat.
Beckham, who leads the Giants with 1,052 receiving yards in 2018, is the only player in league history with at least 1,000 receiving yards and multiple touchdown passes in a single season.
Barkley has 954 rushing yards this season and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer TUFFY LEEMANS (830 rushing yards in 1936) for the most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.
-
The HOUSTON TEXANS defeated Cleveland, 29-13, and have won nine consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Texans are the first team in league history to win nine consecutive games immediately following an 0-3 start to the season.
Texans quarterback DESHAUN WATSON passed for 224 yards and one touchdown in the victory. Watson, who appeared in his 19th career game today, threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to rookie tight end JORDAN THOMAS, marking the 40th touchdown pass of his career. Watson is the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 40 career touchdown passes, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers KURT WARNER (17 games) and DAN MARINO (18) and the Chiefs’ PATRICK MAHOMES, who threw his 40th career touchdown pass in his 13th career game today.
-
Denver rookie running back PHILLIP LINDSAY rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yard touchdown run, in the Broncos’ 24-10 victory at Cincinnati.
Lindsay, who has 1,126 scrimmage yards (937 rushing, 189 receiving) this season, is the fourth undrafted rookie since 1970 to record at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in a single season, joining DOMINIC RHODES (1,328 scrimmage yards in 2001), CLARK GAINES (1,124 in 1976) and LE GARRETTE BLOUNT (1,021 in 2010).
-
Other notable performances from Sunday include:
-
Tampa Bay safety ANDREW ADAMS tied a franchise record with three interceptions in the Buccaneers’ 24-17 victory over Carolina.
Adams joined RONDE BARBER, who had three interceptions on both December 23, 2001 and December 4, 2005 against New Orleans, and AQIB TALIB (three interceptions on October 4, 2009 against Washington) as the only players in franchise history with three interceptions in a single game.
Adams is the fifth NFL player since 2010 to record at least three interceptions in a single game and the first since Tennessee’s KEVIN BYARD on October 22, 2017 against Cleveland.
-
Chicago defensive tackle AKIEM HICKS recorded one sack and rushed for a one-yard score in the Bears’ overtime loss at the New York Giants.
Hicks is the second Bears defensive lineman to rush for a touchdown in the regular season, joining WILLIAM “THE REFRIGERATOR” PERRY who accomplished the feat twice in 1985 (October 21 vs. Green Bay and November 24 vs. Atlanta).
-
Buffalo rookie quarterback JOSH ALLEN threw for 231 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards in the Bills’ loss at Miami.
Allen is the fourth player in league history with at least two touchdown passes and 125+ rushing yards in a single game, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer WALTER PAYTON (September 18, 1983 at New Orleans), TOBIN ROTE (November 22, 1951 at Detroit) and MICHAEL VICK (December 19, 2010 at the New York Giants).
-
Carolina running back CHRISTIAN MC CAFFREY rushed for 106 yards on 10 carries (10.6 average) and had nine catches for 55 yards with a touchdown in the Panthers’ loss at Tampa Bay.
-
McCaffrey is the first player in NFL history to record at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in five consecutive games.