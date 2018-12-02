Portsmouth Police investigating 2 early-morning robberies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating two early-Sunday morning robberies at two separate 7-Elevens.

The first robbery occurred at 2:50 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1811 Effingham Street. A black male suspect entered the business and passed a note to the clerk indicating that he was robbing the business. The suspect was given a roll of lottery tickets and fled on foot.

The second robbery occurred at 3:44 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 3534 Airline Boulevard. A black male suspect standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a white mask, blue jeans and black shoes entered the business with a firearm. He demanded money, took the clerk’s wallet and fled on foot.

Anyone with information on either of these robberies is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.