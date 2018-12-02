Old Dominion receiver Travis Fulgham earns Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University wide receiver Travis Fulgham received an invitation to the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Fulgham is the second Monarch to receive an invitation to this year’s game, joining defensive end, Oshane Ximines, who officially accepted last week.

Fulgham led Conference USA and finished 16th in FBS with 1,083 receiving yards, while hauling in 63 receptions and nine touchdowns. His streak of nine-straight games with a touchdown catch is the longest in FBS this season.

Fulgham had five, 100-yard games, including nine catches for 188-yards and a touchdown in the win over Virginia Tech, and a career-best 10 receptions for 215-yards and a score against Middle Tennessee.

Fulgham and Ximines are the first two Monarchs to receive invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.