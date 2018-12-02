× First Warning Forecast: More sunshine with highs in the 60s to start the work week

A front will move offshore tonight. Temperatures will be on the mild side tonight only falling into the mid and upper 50s. A stray shower is not out of the question this evening. We will start to see some clearing overnight.

Partly sunny and mild to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of a cold front. Conditions will stay dry. The cold front will move in overnight Monday with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 40s.

Another dry day on tap Tuesday, but much colder. Highs will only warm to near 50 and lows will be in the mid 30s.

More clouds will move in for Wednesday. Temperatures will also struggle to get out of the 40s. High pressure will be in control to end the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the low and mid 40s.

Partly sunny skies Friday with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

The weekend is looking uncertain at this time. We will keep our eye on an area of low pressure that will form and could bring us some wet weather. Keeping chances for both Saturday and Sunday at 30 percent. Temperatures will once again be well-below normal with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

