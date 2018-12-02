Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma fill out College Football Playoff field

IRVING, Texas – College football’s ‘Final Four’ is set.

For the third time in the brief history of the College Football Playoff, Alabama is the top-seed in the four team field.

The Crimson Tide (12-and-0) came from behind to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Clemson (12-and-0) became the first team in ACC history to win four consecutive ACC championships with a 42-10 thumping of Pittsburgh. The Tigers are also making their fourth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame (12-and-0) finished its regular season undefeated for the first time since 2012, when they lost to Alabama in the BCS National Championship game.

Oklahoma, the last team in, avenged its only regular season loss (Texas) in the Big 12 championship game, beating the Longhorns 39-27.

The semifinals this year will be on December 29th. The Orange Bowl (Oklahoma vs. Alabama) will be played in Miami, and the Cotton Bowl (Notre Dame vs. Clemson) will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The national championship game is January 7th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.