ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters arrived to a house fire this morning on Ravenswood Drive near Daugherty at 8:33 a.m.

Due to muddy conditions along the driveway, crews used a tractor, 4 wheel drives and brush trucks to reach the home.

The crew found the fire in the wall and attic space of the home.

The fire was put out within two hours and it left minimum damage.