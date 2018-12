VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two adult victims were shot in the 300 block of 19th Street in a late-night shooting.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted that the two victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the department, one adult man was detained for questioning.

