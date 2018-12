Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the Locker Room Show, Mitch previews the upcoming college football championship weekend, including the ACC Championship and SEC Championship games.

In the third portion of the show, Mitch previews Saturday's high school football slate, with four Hampton Roads teams playing in the state semifinals.

Due to internet video restrictions, the second portion of the show, involving the Redskins and other NFL news cannot be published on the web.