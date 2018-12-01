One in hospital, one in jail after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach arrested a 28-year-old man after a crash sent one to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Richard L. Buckhout Jr., struck a parked vehicle while a woman was exiting it. Officails added the woman has been sent to the hospital with significant injuries and is in critical condition.

Buckhout has been charged with Maiming as a result of Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance and two traffic violations.

This case remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department, Special Operations — Fatal Crash Team. ​

