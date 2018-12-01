Norfolk native Darriel Mack Jr. scores six touchdowns to lead No. 8 UCF to AAC Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. – The nation’s longest winning streak was in jeopardy as the second half of the American Athletic Conference Championship got underway.

In his second career start, UCF quarterback Darriel “D.J.” Mack Jr. refused to let the Knights perfect season slip away.

Mack, a Norview High product, threw for a touchdown and rushed for three in the second half to rally the Knights past Memphis 56-41. Central Florida trailed by as many as 17 points three times in the game.

Mack started in place of UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who is out with a season-ending injury.

For the game, Mack went 19-of-27 for 348 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 59 yards and four scores.