Norfolk native Darriel Mack Jr. scores six touchdowns to lead No. 8 UCF to AAC Championship

Posted 8:30 pm, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:31PM, December 1, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. – The nation’s longest winning streak was in jeopardy as the second half of the American Athletic Conference Championship got underway.

UCF and Darriel Mack Jr. celebrate. (Courtesy: Orlando Sentinel)

In his second career start, UCF quarterback Darriel “D.J.” Mack Jr. refused to let the Knights perfect season slip away.

Mack, a Norview High product, threw for a touchdown and rushed for three in the second half to rally the Knights past Memphis 56-41. Central Florida trailed by as many as 17 points three times in the game.

Mack started in place of UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who is out with a season-ending injury.

For the game, Mack went 19-of-27 for 348 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 59 yards and four scores.