Newport News Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

At 12:16 p.m., Newport News Communications received a call of a missing adult and responded to the 1100 block of 32nd Street.

The missing subject is identified as Henry Washington, who lives at the above address. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and requires medication, and was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday.

Washington is wearing a black sweatshirt, gray or navy blue sweatpants, and only has one shoe on.