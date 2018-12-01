Lake Taylor and Phoebus advance to state title game; Ocean Lakes and Maury eliminated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Entering Saturday, four Hampton Roads teams were in contention for a spot in their respective class’ state title game.

Only two will play for a ring next Saturday, as Lake Taylor edged by Eastern View, and Phoebus pummeled Culpeper County.

In Class 6, Ocean Lakes fell to Manchester 42-3 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. The loss eliminates the Dolphins (13-and-1) from the playoffs.

In Class 5, Maury took a 14-10 lead in the second quarter over Highland Springs, the three-time defending state champs. The Springers didn’t leave any room for error in the second half though, as they eliminated the Commodores (12-and-2) with a 71-28 win.

In Class 4, Lake Taylor will look to bring a state title back to Norfolk for the first time since 2014.

Malik Newton put the Titans in front for good with a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. The Titans will play for the Class 4 state championship.

In Class 3, Phoebus beat Culpeper County 35-14 to advance to their first state championship game since 2011.

Both Phoebus (Noon) and Lake Taylor (4:30 pm) will play at Liberty University December 8th.