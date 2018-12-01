× First Warning Forecast: Showers, drizzle and fog overnight and Sunday morning

Showers, drizzle and fog will continue overnight. Temperatures will actually warm into the 60s overnight.

Record-challenging warmth Sunday. After a few lingering showers Sunday morning, clouds will start to thin a bit into the afternoon and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. We will come close to the record high of 71 degrees in Norfolk, which was set back in 1998. Another disturbance will move through during the afternoon and we could see some scattered storms. Keeping this at a 25-30 percent chance. These storms though, have the chance to become strong to severe, so we will have to keep a close eye on Sunday afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds.

A cold front moves through on Monday. Before the cold front, we will warm to the low to mid 60s. There is a chance for a few showers. Much colder air behind the front. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight.

Looking mostly dry, but colder on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

High pressure will build in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will turn even colder with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

