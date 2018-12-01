× First Warning Forecast: Rain chances go up after sunset, milder temperatures

We will kick off the month of December on a milder note. Lots of clouds to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. A warm front will lift over the region today bringing in some warmer air and a few showers. The daylight hours will be mostly dry, with a slight chance for a few showers this afternoon. Rain chances will ramp up this evening as a disturbance moves through. Milder temperatures today despite all the cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is a little bit above normal for this time of year. Temperatures won’t fall that far overnight. Expect lows in the low and mid 50s.

Record-challenging warmth Sunday. After a few lingering showers Sunday morning, clouds will start to thin a bit into the afternoon and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. We will come close to the record high of 71 degrees in Norfolk, which was set back in 1998. Another disturbance will move through during the afternoon and we could see some scattered storms. Keeping this at a 25-30 percent chance. These storms though, have the chance to become strong to severe, so we will have to keep a close eye on Sunday afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds.

A cold front moves through on Monday. Before the cold front, we will warm to the low to mid 60s. There is a chance for a few showers. Much colder air behind the front. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight.

Looking mostly dry, but colder on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

High pressure will build in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will turn even colder with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

