PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the no hundred block of Manly Street.

Dispatchers received a call for shots fired at 2:07 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men shot, one to the lower body and one to the upper body.

Both men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.