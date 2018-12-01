20 people arrested as part of Portsmouth’s ‘Operation: Warrant Sweep’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department and members of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested 20 people as part of a two-day warrant sweep Thursday and Friday.

The warrant sweep focused on arresting people with outstanding warrants for violent crimes, weapons charges and felonious property crimes. It ended in the arrest of 20 people on 45 charges, including felonious assault, embezzlement, grand larceny, possession of stolen property with the intent to sell, possession of drugs such as cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During the operation, 64 Virginia uniform summonses were issued, and marijuana, cocaine, heroin and a firearm were seized.