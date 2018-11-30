Williamsburg Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., an unidentified white male driver, possibly between the age of 25 and 25, struck a bicyclist. The incident occurred at the intersection of Richmond Road and Brooks Street, close to the Williamsburg Montessori School.

The victim was riding the bike pictured.

If you or someone you know has information on the identity of the driver involved, please contact Officer Ringgenberg with the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.