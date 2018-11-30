This Chicago restaurant is serving Buddy the Elf’s favorite meal

CHICAGO – Miss Ricky’s diner takes a playful approach with the holidays by bringing Buddy the Elf’s favorite breakfast meal to their menu!

The diner is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the holiday movie, Elf, by recreating Buddy’s iconic sweet and quirky candy spaghetti now through Christmas day.

Miss Ricky’s is a retro diner that can be found on the bottom floor of the Virgin Hotels Chicago.

Virgin Hotel’s Chicago made an Instagram post saying the desert dish will include strawberry sauce, marshmallows, S’mores, Pop Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut, syrup and chocolate sauce – all on top a bed of noodles.

Elf reached the box office in 2003 and is mostly recognized for Will Ferrell’s portrayal of Buddy the Elf. Buddy is an orphan who was raised in the North Pole as an elf, wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his gawky size. After discovering he is actually human, he goes to New York City to search for his biological father. On the search for his identity, Buddy finds himself on some wacky adventures.