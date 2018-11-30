Support charity while enjoying a night of music, food and delicious drinks in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – ‘Tis the season for giving and you can support a local charity while having a fun, festive night!

Tinsel Time with 99 will be at Sawdust Road in Pungo December 8 from 5 – 10 p.m.

The event will feature two food trucks, Wasserhund brewery beverages and handcrafted coffee and hot chocolate.

Guests will also enjoy three musical guests, a photo booth and raffle prizes!

Tickets are $30 per person and include event entry, one beverage ticket (alcoholic or non), a food ticket and s’mores bag! Proceeds will go back to help the homeless locally through the non-profit organization 99forthe1.

