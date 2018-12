“Byzantium” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

OUT OF THE DARKNESS – When Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) join forces with an unexpected ally, the outcome will alter the course of two lives. Meanwhile, Heaven faces an attack from a dark force, driving Castiel to make an enormous sacrifice to make things right. The episode was directed by Eduardo Sanchez and written by Meredith Glynn (#1408). Original Airdate 12/6/2018.