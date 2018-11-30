Student in custody after threat against Virginia Beach school made on social media

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A student is in police custody after a threat was made against Plaza Middle School.

Parents got messages from the school saying two students reported a threat made on social media on Wednesday. They got another message Thursday saying the student believed to be responsible for the threat was in custody.

Police later said the School Resource Officer was able to determine who sent the message. The female student who is under the age of 13, was spoken to as well as her parents. Police said she was charged with Threaten Bodily Harm, Threat to Bomb and False Report. The student was then taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Here are the messages parents received about the incident:

Thursday evening:

“Good evening, Plaza families. This is Mrs. Price and I am calling you tonight to share that the student responsible for yesterday’s threats has been identified and is in police custody. Parents, this is another example of how seriously we take threats. Not only could students face school discipline (including up to expulsion) they will also have potential legal ramifications for their actions. Thank you for your understanding and for your continued support of Plaza Middle. Thank you.”

Wednesday evening: