AUSTIN, Texas – The Highlanders are starting their season on a high note. Radford, fresh off of an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, has knocked off Notre Dame in South Bend, and now the No. 17 Texas Longhorns in Austin.

Forward Ed Polite Jr. led the way for Radford with 11 points. Portsmouth native and I.C. Norcom alum Travis Fields tallied 10 points. The Highlanders (6-and-1) win over Texas is their first win over a ranked team in school history.