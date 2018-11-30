Portsmouth Police search for missing woman with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a woman who has gone missing from Portsmouth.

According to detectives 73-year-old Margaret Brown was last seen leaving Maryview Hospital, located in the 3600 block of High Street around 8 p.m., Thursday.

No one has seen or heard from Brown since she left the hospital.

Brown suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have with her.

Officials said Brown is a black female, 5’4” tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater, blue jeans and gray slippers.

If you have seen Brown or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).