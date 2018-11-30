Portsmouth detectives searching for suspect in grand larceny

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is searching for a suspect in connection with a grand larceny that occurred at Walmart.

On Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect placed four Kitchen Aid mixers in a shopping cart and left the store through an emergency exit door without paying for the mixers.

Detectives are asking the public to help identify this individual. If you have any information, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.