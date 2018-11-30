Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Surry County

SURRY Co., Va. – Both directions of Route 31 (Rolfe Highway) are blocked and operations are suspended at the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry due to an officer-involved shooting in which a person was shot by a deputy.

A Facebook post from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office states that the area is currently shut down due to a law enforcement investigation.

The Virginia State Police confirmed that the shooting took place on Tappahanna Hundred, and that they are assisting in the shooting investigation.

VDOT advises motorists to use Route 17 and the James River Bridge, or Route 156 and the Benjamin Harrison Bridge, as alternate routes until further notice.