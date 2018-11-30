× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Weekend rain and near-record heat

New month. New season.

As we flip the calendar to December, it’s going to feel a lot more like spring. In fact, we could even break heat records on Sunday. But if you are a fan of much colder weather, we have that for you too.

We will kick off our weekend on Saturday with plenty of clouds, patchy fog and the chance for a stray shower or two. But our rain chances really go up late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Despite all the cloud cover expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is a little above normal.

Temperature will really soar on Sunday as a warm front crosses the region. After a few morning showers we should stay dry through much of the day. That will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

But the warmer weather will not stick around forever. A cold front will move in Sunday night and early on Monday. That may spark a few showers for your Monday morning commute and then falling temperatures. Expect highs on Monday in the low-to-mid 60s.

But we will fall to around 50° on Tuesday, into the mid 40s on Wednesday and all the way down into the lower 40s on Thursday.

Bottom line: don’t put away that winter coat.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low



