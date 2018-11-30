Here are the numbers from the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season

Friday, November 30 marks the end of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

There were 15 named storms, eight hurricanes with two being major storms (category three or higher). The two major hurricanes were Florence and Michael.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management released some statistics behind this hurricane season.

Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina felt effects from Florence and Michael but we were fortunate enough to not have a direct hits this season. That being said, Virginia sent crews to help others who had tragic damage and flooding.

Here are some numbers behind what went into keeping residents safe and prepared from major storms:

193 personnel deployed to support hurricane missions

$49.5 million in Hurricane Florence damages

$65.3 million in Hurricane Michael damages

Highest rainfall during hurricane Michael – 9.32 inches in Middlesex County

10 fatalities in Virginia caused by hurricanes

Roughly 247,000 coastal residents under evacuation during Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes produced 17 confirmed tornadoes and historic flooding

32 localities are now eligible for Florence public assistance

Click here for full coverage of Florence and click here for Michael coverage.