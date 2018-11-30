× Franklin Police searching for suspected porch pirate

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing Christmas presents off a porch in the 500 block of Clay Street.

According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 6:11 p.m., crews responded to the residence on report of packages that had been stolen earlier in the day. The homeowners said that an unknown person removed Christmas presents from the front porch around 4 p.m.

56-year-old Bernard Lee Clements of the 500 block of N. Main Street is wanted in connection to the theft.

Clements is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 212 pounds. If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

“During the holiday season, there are people who specifically look for packages left at residences in order to commit a theft,” the department said in a release. “Those who shop on-line and are expecting deliveries should keep this in mind. If you cannot be at home to accept the delivery, try to coordinate with a trustworthy person you know who will be home, to accept your delivery. If your employer allows it, have your packages delivered to your work place.”