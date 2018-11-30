Four displaced after Williamsburg apartment fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A fire has forced four people out of their home in the 200 block of Merrimac Trail Friday night.

The call came in at 6:05 p.m.

Crews with the City of Williamsburg Fire Department, the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety and the James City County Fire Department arrived on scene at 6:10 p.m. to find smoke showing from the ridge of the home.

Firefighters initiated a quick fire attack, finding fire in the apartment’s kitchen. The fire was contained to the kitchen with some extension into the attic.

The fire was marked under control at 6:21 p.m.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the incident.

The City of Williamsburg’s Community Risk Reduction Team is currently investigating the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the four people who have been displaced.

Authorities say the apartment did have working smoke alarms, which were activated when firefighters arrived. Officials are using this incident as a reminder to make sure you have working smoke alarms and that you check them regularly to make sure they are working properly.

