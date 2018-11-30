First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, HRBT, High Rise and road closures this weekend

VDOT TO TEST TIDE GATES AT THE HRBT THIS WEEKEND Traffic stoppages scheduled for 2-4 a.m. Sunday, December 2 I-64 to the HRBT expect to be stopped for up to one hour in each direction. To avoid delay use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route. 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped

stopped 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped High Rise Bridge, I-64 Full stoppages in both directions, December 2, between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. lasting no longer than 15 minutes. George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17 Full stoppages in both directions, November 27-30 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. lasting no longer than 20 minutes. – UPCOMING NIGHTTIME WORK AND TRAFFIC IMPACTS ON I-64/I-264 INTERCHANGE PROJECT Nighttime work continues on I-64 west ramp to I-264 east (Exit 284B)tonight through the weekend, with full ramp closures overnight November 30, December 1 and December 2. Detour signs will direct traffic to take the next exit (Exit 284A) and continue to ride the interchange cloverleaf ramps until they exit to I-264 east from I-64 east. The work and ramp detour are scheduled to be in place during the following times:

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 to 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3 Intermittent traffic stoppages on I-264 east ramp (exit 15A) to Newtown Road lasting no longer than 15 minutes on December 4-8 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The City of Virginia Beach will close Greenwich Road at Witchduck RoadSaturday, December 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click HERE

Nightly closures on Newtown Road south under I-264 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through mid-December. Signed detours are in place.

Center Drive: The left turn onto Center Drive from Newtown Road north is closed for utility relocation work at Newtown Road. Motorists are also restricted from turning left out of Center Drive onto Newtown Road north. Signed detours are in place for both movements.

