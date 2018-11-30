× First Warning Forecast: Milder today, isolated shower possible

More clouds and not as cold to end the work week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid and upper 50s. A disturbance will move north of the area. Looks like the bulk of the wet weather will stay to the north of us, but an isolated shower is not out of the question. Keeping a 25 percent chance.

Better chances for wet weather this weekend as an area of low pressure moves through. A 50 percent chance for some wet weather on Saturday and a 40 percent chance on Sunday. The morning hours on Saturday should remain dry with the rain then moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s on Saturday and 70 on Sunday! The record high for Norfolk Sunday is 71 degrees set back in 1998. The record high for Elizabeth City is 76, set back in 1991.

Our unsettled pattern continues on Monday and Tuesday, with a slight 20 percent chance for rain both days.

Our warm pattern, however, does not continue. We expect falling temperatures through the work week, sending us back into the lower 40s by next Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

