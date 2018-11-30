× First Warning Forecast: Isolated showers and overcast skies to end the work week

More clouds and not as cold to end the work week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

An unsettled afternoon as a stationary front sits over the area. Some light showers possible for some communities, otherwise skies will be overcast. Keeping a 25 to 30 percent chance.

Better chances for wet weather this weekend as a cold front moves through. A 50 percent chance for some wet weather on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Sunday. The morning hours on Saturday should remain dry with the rain then moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s on Saturday and 70 on Sunday! The record high for Norfolk Sunday is 71 degrees set back in 1998. The record high for Elizabeth City is 76, set back in 1991.

Our unsettled pattern continues on Monday and Tuesday, with a slight 20 percent chance for rain both days.

Our warm pattern, however, does not continue. We expect falling temperatures through the work week, sending us back into the lower 40s by next Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

