DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Monday 12/3 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Hell No, Dolly!” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

RIPPLE EFFECT — With Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) at odds, Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to come up with a way for them to get along, but all is put on hold when a new magical creature attacks the Legends. Constantine (Matt Ryan) is forced to confront his tragic past but it could have devastating consequences for the rest of the team. Meanwhile, Mona (Ramona Young) has a crush on someone she works with and gets some advice from Nate (Nick Zano). Brandon Routh, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson- Sellers also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Morgan Faust wrote the episode (#407). Original airdate 12/3/2018.