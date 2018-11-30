Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ali from mornings on 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) has the latest news from the would of country music including Randy Houser's new album will come paired with a movie, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce  planning a duet and Keith Urban collaborating on an Elvis special.