Convicted felon sentenced for dealing drugs, guns in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison Friday for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine and possessing, using and carrying a firearm.

According to court documents, Charles Ervin Livermon, 23, a previously convicted felon, sold heroin, cocaine, marijuana and at least three guns to an undercover officer in a series of controlled purchases.

On three occasions, Livermon sold the officer a deadly cocktail of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. Other times, he used co-conspirators to negotiate the deals with the undercover officer.

Officers later executed a warrant on his home and recovered heroin mixed with fentanyl, 450 grams of marijuana and his personal firearm.

The case is part of “Operation Sand Dragon,” a joint operation lead by the Norfolk Police Department with assistance from the DEA, ATF, Homeland Security Investigations and the Chesapeake Police Department. After an eight-month-long investigation, law enforcement arrested 44 suspects for their roles in distributing drugs.

Twelve of the suspects were involved in gang activity, which was a major focus of the investigation. During the investigation, law enforcement recovered roughly 11 ounces of heroin, 3 pounds of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 24 ecstasy pills and 9 grams of methamphetamine.

The total street value of the drugs was more than $190,000.

Law enforcement also recovered 12 firearms and more than $85,000 in cash.